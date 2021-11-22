Police investigating robbery at Erwin business

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a robbery that took place Monday afternoon at a business in Erwin.

According to the Erwin Police Department, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to The Cash Company, a cash advance and loan service at 1137 N. Main Avenue.

The officers were told that during the robbery, the suspect said he had a weapon but did not show it. He left out the back door with a green Bank of Tennessee bag containing an “undetermined amount” of money.

The robber was described as a Black man who was 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighed around 180 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket and dark-colored hoodie with an orange mask and orange gloves.

“This robbery is similar to a robbery in a neighboring jurisdiction, and we are comparing investigative information with that agency,” Police Chief Regan Tilson said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police department at 423-743-1871.