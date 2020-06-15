Police investigating possible cross burning after Saturday night protest in Marion, Va.

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Marion Police Department is investigating after witnesses say that what appeared to be a cross was burned in a barrel following a protest.

According to a release from Marion police, witnesses say they saw “an intense fire coming from a barrel in front of a home on the 400 block of Pearl Avenue” around 12:43 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they extinguished the fire and saw what appeared to be wood in the shape of a cross.

MPD has launched a full investigation with the help of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

The release says MPD is in the process of coordinating with federal authorities due to the nature of the crime.

Chief John Clair said in the release, “The Town of Marion Police Department is absolutely committed to ensuring that people of color in our community are safe. Our department, along with Smyth County Sheriff’s office and federal authorities, will conduct and full and thorough investigation.”

A press conference regarding the incident is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Marion Police Department.

The press conference will be streamed on WJHL.com and on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.