JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County authorities are investigating after a former county commissioner was found dead Monday evening.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), emergency officials responded to the 5500 Block of US 421 regarding a deceased person.

The sheriff’s office identified the deceased as Billy D. Roark. Roark was reportedly found deceased at Roan Valley Auction Company.

No foul play is suspected, the JCSO said, and the body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy.