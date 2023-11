JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is ongoing after an alleged bomb threat at a Johnson City Walmart on Tuesday.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports the fire department, EMS and police officers responded to a bomb threat associated with a vehicle parked at the Browns Mill Road Walmart.

The store was not evacuated and crews remain on the scene as of 12:40 p.m., according to the JCPD.

No further information was released.