Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction issued by the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. The originally reported Weston Street has been changed to Westin Drive.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are investigating after a man’s body was found on a street Wednesday morning.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the body of a white man, estimated around late 20s, early 30s with short, brown hair and several tattoos, was found in the 200 Block of Westin Drive just before 7:30 a.m.

BVPD stated the body was found outdoors, face-down, directly beside the street. There was reportedly no identification found on or around the man.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy and the BVPD reported this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 276-645-740.