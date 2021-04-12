Police investigating after suspect allegedly demands drugs during robbery at Johnson City pharmacy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly entered a CVS Pharmacy and demanded prescription drugs.

According to a release from JCPD, officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy at 840 W Market Street around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Investigators discovered that a suspect had entered the pharmacy and “demanded prescription drugs.”

The suspect was described as a white man who was about 5’10” tall and weighed around 220 pounds.

The release states the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call JCPD at (423) 434-6166.