SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a staff member at a local school was injured Monday.

According to a release from the SCSO, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was informed that a staff member had been injured around 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office responded to the school on Moreland Drive to assist in an investigation and determine how the staff member was injured.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that a student is involved; however, the investigation remains ongoing,” the release states.

