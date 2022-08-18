ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead.

According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old man.

The APD requested assistance from the Investigation Division and notified the medical examiner’s office. Police said there is no foul play suspected as of Thursday.

No further details have been released.