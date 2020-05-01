Police identify suspect in Bristol, Va. road rage shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Police have identified the suspect in a road rage shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department says Thomas Wayne Johnson Jr., 39 of Bristol, Tennessee, shot another man Thursday afternoon on Kingsmill Pike north of the Old Airport Road intersection.

Police say the road rage incident happened as both men were traveling on Kingsmill Pike from Washington County into the City of Bristol. Both men stopped and began to fight in the roadway before Johnson shot the other man, according to Bristol, Va. police.

The victim remains in critical condition at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Police have charged Johnson with malicious wounding. He has been released on bond.