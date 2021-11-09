Police identify suspect accused of shooting at others at Bristol, Va. motel

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police have released the identity of the man accused of shooting at others at a Bristol, Virginia motel over the weekend.

Christopher M. Sykes, 28 of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested after police say he fired a handgun twice during a fight early Sunday morning at the Travel Inn on Euclid Avenue.

No one was shot during the incident, according to police.

Sykes is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, malicious wounding, and assault and battery. He is being held in the city jail without bond.