Police identify body found Sunday in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators have identified the body of a man found in downtown Johnson City last weekend.

The Johnson City Police Department says the body of Michael Kling, 34 of Johnson City, was located along the railroad tracks next to East State of Franklin Road near the Interstate 26 bridge.

Investigators said earlier this week that Kling may have been involved in “unlawful tagging activities to the overpass.”

