BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police in Bristol, Virginia have identified the body of a woman found dead in an alley on Oct. 11.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the body of Alexis M. Oswell, 21, of Waterford, Connecticut was found near Kings Mountain Alley.

No foul play is suspected, police say. The cause of death is pending a report from the medical examiner.