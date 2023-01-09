DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) – Police identified a body found late last year as the remains of a missing woman from Damascus, Virginia.

According to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner, a body found in a wooded area on Dec. 21, 2022, was sent for identification in Roanoke. Turner confirmed to News Channel 11 that the remains were positively identified as Michelle Trivette, who was last seen on Oct. 21.

Turner said a press release regarding Trivette’s death will be published on Tuesday. Turner did not specify whether foul play was suspected.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.