Police: Homicide investigation underway in Kingsport after man found dead with gunshot wound Sunday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a 26-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in Kingsport over the weekend.

According to a release from KPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Osage Drive around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 15.

KPD reports officers found Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco, 26, inside the home. Oviedo-Velazco was deceased as a result of an apparent gunshot wound when officers found him, according to the release.

An investigation is currently still underway as of Monday morning.

KPD reports the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and investigators do not believe the public is in any danger.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information related the shooting is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.