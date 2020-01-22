Police: Greeneville man arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is in custody after Johnson City police say he stabbed another man in the face on West Walnut Street.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were flagged down on Monday at 4:44 p.m. by a man who told them that he had been stabbed.

The victim told officers he had been in a verbal argument with a man, later identified as 29-year-old Christopher McMahon, of Greeneville.

The argument led to McMahon allegedly stabbing the victim in the face with a knife.

McMahon fled the area of the alleged stabbing on foot.

A brief investigation led to officers finding McMahon at an address in the 1900 block of South Roan Street on Tuesday.

McMahon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.