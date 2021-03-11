Police: Georgia woman charged with child neglect after police find 4-year-old unattended at Johnson City hotel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Georgia woman was arrested Thursday after Johnson City police say she was found drinking outside a hotel while a 4-year-old was unattended inside.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the Fairfield Inn & Suites after being informed about an unattended child.

Officers report finding a 4-year-old alone in a hotel room.

The release says Madison Leckemby, of Waynesboro, Georgia, was found later outside the hotel. Leckemby had reportedly been drinking outside for around two and a half hours.

Leckemby was arrested and charged with child neglect. She is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Leckemby is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.