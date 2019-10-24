Police: Former Kingsport City Schools employee arrested for having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with 15-year-old

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed that a former Kingsport City Schools employee was arrested for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a 15-year-old.

Kingsport City Schools officials confirmed that Cornelia Durham, 49, was employed as an instructional assistant at Robinson Middle School.

KCS officials said that they were notified about the investigation in early August and that Durham resigned the next day.

According to court documents, police obtained text messages sent between Durham and the teenager, “alluding to an inappropriate relationship.”

Authorities reported in that court documents that Durham admitted to purchasing alcoholic beverages for this teenager as well as “kissing him on the mouth.”

Cornelia Durham has been charged with sexual contact with a minor, contributing to delinquency, and purchasing of alcoholic beverages for a child.

No further information was immediately available.