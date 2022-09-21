BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on Wednesday announced they found the remains of a man on a bank of the Levisa River.

A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) revealed that deputies responded to the scene near Six and Twenty-Mile Branch just west of Grundy at 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play, and the investigation is ongoing. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations continues to assist.

While police say they have identified the body, the man’s name is withheld until his family is notified.