ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River.

Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states.

Investigators identified the deceased as Roger Markland, 63, of Elizabethton, who is believed to have fallen down the steep river wall near the intersection of Academy and First streets during the overnight hours of Sept. 14-15.

Crews with Carter County EMS and the Elizabethton Fire Department helped police retrieve the body, which was transported for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing.