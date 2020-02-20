Breaking News
SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Bristol, TN Schools Caldwell County, NC Schools Central Baptist Preschool Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Gate City Christian Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Defensive Driving School Johnson City, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Tri-Cities Christian School Wesley Memorial Preschool

Police: Escaped Richlands inmate facing child sex charges captured in Florida

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Richlands Police Department

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – A man sought by the Richlands Police Department after escaping from the Clinch Valley Medical Center in March 2019 has been arrested in Port Orange, Flordia.

According to a release from the police department, Joshua Adam Keen was recently captured by the Port Orange Police Department and is being held until extradition can be scheduled.

PREVIOUS: Escaped inmate is facing child sex charges

Keen faces several charges including aggravated sexual battery, forced sodomy, and indecent liberty with a child. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss