Police: Escaped Richlands inmate facing child sex charges captured in Florida

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – A man sought by the Richlands Police Department after escaping from the Clinch Valley Medical Center in March 2019 has been arrested in Port Orange, Flordia.

According to a release from the police department, Joshua Adam Keen was recently captured by the Port Orange Police Department and is being held until extradition can be scheduled.

Keen faces several charges including aggravated sexual battery, forced sodomy, and indecent liberty with a child.