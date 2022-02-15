JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man faces several charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, after police said he forced someone to drive him to an undisclosed location at gunpoint.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Brent Blevins reportedly threatened three people with a handgun during a robbery that occurred in the 800 block of Wilson Avenue. The date and time of the robbery is unclear at this time.

A JCPD investigation revealed that Blevins is accused of pointing the gun at three people while demanding keys to a vehicle parked outside the home. He then allegedly forced one of them at gunpoint to drive him to another location.

When Blevins was arrested on Feb. 14, police discovered he is a convicted felon, and JCPD charged him with the following:

Aggravated robbery (three counts)

Aggravated kidnapping

Felon in possession of a handgun

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony

He remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, and his arraignment is scheduled on Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the JCPD for more information regarding the alleged robbery.