Police: Drugs, nearly $9,000 in cash recovered from Kingsport hotel room after two arrested outside

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police recovered narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash after arresting two people outside of their hotel room.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, detectives in KPD’s Vice and Narcotics Unit encountered Malik Antonio Dunn and Aleecia Kristen Pritchard in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn in the 2000 block of Enterprise Place on Monday, August 24.

Dunn, 23 of Atlanta, Georgia, was known to have outstanding warrants for driving on a suspended license and was taken into custody by detectives.

The release says Pritchard, 19 of Alrange, Georgia, was seen “dropping a baggie of green plant material” believed to be marijuana on the ground when she saw detectives approaching.

The baggie and contraband were recovered, according to KPD.

Pritchard was arrested for simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule VI drug.

Aleecia Kristen Pritchard

KPD reports Pritchard was released on a misdemeanor citation and is scheduled for arraignement on Tuesday, September 1.

When Dunn was arrested, two baggies of a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine were allegedly found concealed on his person.

Malik Antonio Dunn

KPD reports that an investigation revealed Dunn had rented a room at the Hampton Inn under his name, and a search warrant was obtained and executed.

The search revealed another baggie of the same crystalline substance, assorted pills believed to be Alprazolam, multiple unlawful drug equipment items and almost $9,000 in cash that is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug activity.

In addition to his warrants for driving on a suspended license, Dunn was charged with the following:

Sale or delivery of over 300 grams of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine)

Maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or stored

Simple possession/casual exchange of a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam)

Possession of unlawful drug equipment

Dunn remains in the Sullivan County Jail as of August 31 with no eligibility for bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on September 1.

KPD reports that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also assisted with the operation.