Police: Driver runs from Dickenson Co. traffic stop that uncovered drugs, gun

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a driver after authorities in Dickenson County found drugs and a weapon after a traffic stop.

According to a post from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle Monday on DC Caney Ridge Road. The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The post states a passenger was detained, and deputies searched the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, a firearm was reportedly found between the passenger’s legs. Narcotics were also located in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated.

Authorities searched the area but were unable to find the driver. As of Wednesday, charges of possession of Schedule I or II drugs and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony were pending.