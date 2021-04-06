Police: Driver arrested for suspected DUI after pedestrian chasing dog seriously injured in Kingsport crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton, officers responded to the 1100 block of East Center Street around 10:45 a.m.

“The investigation determined that an adult male pedestrian, believed to be chasing after a dog, ran into the roadway into the path of an eastbound Toyota Camry,” according to Patton.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

The pedestrian was hit and sustained serious injuries, Patton said in a statement.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“While the vehicle did in fact have the right of way, and the pedestrian crossing was not done legally at a marked crosswalk or intersection,” the statement reads. “The driver of the Toyota has been placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation is still ongoing.

No identities were released.