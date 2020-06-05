Police: Church Hill Inn ordered to temporarily close due to posing ‘substantial risk’ to community

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owners of the Church Hill Inn on Volunteer Boulevard were served a Petition for Abatement of Nuisance on Friday, temporarily closing the inn.

According to a press release from the City of Church Hill Department of Public Safety, owners Kalpeshkumar Patel and Pinalben Patel were served the order, and the property was closed under a temporary writ of injunction.

The release says an investigation into the hotel stems from multiple and repetitive arrests related to the drugs, child abuse, attempted first degree murder, assaults and gun violence.

The release says over 50 arrests have been made at the hotel since 2015.

The inn poses a “substantial risk” to the community and its residents, according to the department of public safety.

All of the occupants of the hotel had to vacate the hotel immediately, and the order was posted at all entrances of the now-closed property.

Four people were arrested on the following charges while the order was served:

Fugitive from Justice (Virginia)

Felony Drug Trafficking

Violation of Community Corrections

Sullivan County Warrant for Drug Charges

Violation of Probation

The order was obtained with the help of District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.