JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child freed themselves from a Johnson City man’s choking grip by biting him, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

Authorities revealed they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Woodlyn Drive at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, and an investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Hartley on multiple charges.

Police accused Hartley of choking a juvenile to the point the child could not breathe; however, the child escaped after biting Hartley and then calling family members to contact 911. Officers arrested Hartley for aggravated domestic assault and child abuse.

The JCPD release stated the child did not need medical attention after the alleged assault.

Hartley remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond, and his arraignment is scheduled on April 27 at 1:30 p.m. in general sessions court.