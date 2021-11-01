Police Chief: One person seriously injured in shooting at apartment complex

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Lebanon, Virginia Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person with serious injuries.

Lebanon, Va. Police Chief Eric Deskins told News Channel 11 that his department was called to a shooting at Lebanon Square Apartments at around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Chief Deskins, preliminary information found that an adult male was reportedly shot twice in the chest, and the shooting is believed to have occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Chief Deskins says the male victim has been transported to a hospital where he has serious injuries.

Police say they do have a suspect, but have not released whether that suspect is being questioned or is in custody.

Chief Deskins says more information is expected to be released later Monday morning.

