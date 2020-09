MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain City Mayor Kevin Parsons was found dead at his home Wednesday morning.

According to Police Chief Denver Church, no foul play is suspected but an autopsy has been ordered.

Parsons was 50 years old.

City representatives said that Vice Mayor Bud Crosswhite will act as interim mayor.

The mayor seat is on the ballot for this November. Parsons was not seeking re-election.