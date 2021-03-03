Police Chief: Marion, Va. woman reported missing 4 years ago found ‘alive and well’

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia woman reported missing in 2017 has been found safe, according to the Marion Police Department.

A post from Marion PD says another regional law enforcement agency contacted investigators and told them “Megan Pakacki was safe.”

Jami Megan-LaBeth Pakacki was first reported missing on May 19, 2017.

The investigation into Pakacki’s disappearance four years ago has been an open and ongoing case, according to the post.

Marion Police Chief John Clair announced Tuesday night that he and two other department officers had traveled to the jurisdiction Pakacki was in and spoke with her in person.

“We have met with Ms. Pakacki, and I can confirm that she is alive and well,” said Chief Clair. “At her request, and out of respect for her and her family and the reunification process we will make no further comment.”