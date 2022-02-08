Police Chief: Honaker officer saves person from fire Tuesday morning

Photos: Noah Ball and a photo from the scene of a mobile home fire on Falcon Crest Drive (courtesy of the Honaker Police Department).

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – An officer from the Honaker Police Department (HPD) is being commended for his life-saving efforts at a mobile home fire Tuesday.

Photo: Patrol Officer Noah Ball (courtesy of the Honaker Police Department)

According to a release from the HPD, officers were called to the 80 block of Falcon Crest Drive just before 7 a.m. Patrol Officer Noah Ball, who was on duty when the call went out, responded and found the home burning.

Ball heard the resident of the home yelling for help and entered the home despite the fire and smoke. He was able to find the “elderly resident” unable to get off the couch in the living room, the release states. Ball evacuated the resident, who was transported tot he Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of severe burns.

HPD reports that Ball was transported to a local hospital for his own injuries and was released.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire is still under investigation; however, investigators believe it originated in the kitchen. The mobile home was destroyed in the fire.

“I would like to express my sincerest appreciation to Officer Noah Ball for his heroic actions that ultimately gave an elderly resident of our community a chance to survive a home fire. Life is most precious and Officer Ball saved a life today. My thoughts and prayers are with the resident as they recover. I commend Officer Ball for going above and beyond the call of duty, for his bravery, loyalty, and service to the Town of Honaker.” Honaker Police Chief Brandon Cassell

Ball has been with the department since May 2021 after graduating from the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Bristol, Virginia.

Photo: Honaker Police Department

Photo: Honaker Police Department

Other agencies who responded to the scene of the fire include the Honaker Fire Department, the Belfast-Rosedale Fire Department, New Garden Rescue Squad, Lebanon Life Saving Crew, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.