Police Chief: Hikers find human remains in Richlands

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – Human remains were discovered in a remote area of Richlands, Virginia on Saturday, according to Richlands Police Chief Jerry Gilbert.

Gilbert told News Channel 11 that hikers found what they believed to be a body Saturday night while hiking through what is described as a “rugged and steep terrain.” Gilbert said officers responded to the area off River Road and were able to confirm there were human remains.

On Sunday, Gilbert said the Richland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Virginia State Police and Richlands Fire and Rescue went back out to the remains to investigate. The body appears to be male, according to Gilbert.

The remains were sent to Roanoke for autopsy, and the identity of the person has not been confirmed as of Thursday. However, Gilbert told News Channel 11 that the area in which the remains were found is the same that a missing man last seen in March 2021 was seen in.

According to Gilbert, police believe the remains are those of Richard Timothy Honaker. However, Gilbert said before they can be certain, DNA results from the autopsy will have to confirm Honaker was the person found.

Gilbert said further updates will be available pending the identification of the remains.