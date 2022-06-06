GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities in Scott County, Virginia were called to a bomb threat over the weekend.

According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the Gate City Police Department (GCPD) and Scott County Sheriff’s Office were called to the McDonald’s at 119 Gateway Plaza regarding a bomb threat around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

As soon as officers arrived, the restaurant was evacuated. Miller said no one was injured during the response and threat.

Miller told News Channel 11 that crews cleared the scene close to midnight. The GCPD had requested that the Virginia State Police (VSP) provide a bomb detection dog to sweep the scene, which Miller said resulted in the length of the active scene. The closest VSP explosive detection K-9 Unit was in Pulaski.

As of Monday morning, Miller said the source of the 911 call that reported the threat was under investigation. The GCPD leads the investigation with assistance from the VSP and the U.S. Marshal Service.

On Saturday, another bomb threat was reported at a McDonald’s in Kingsport, which also resulted in no threat being found. Miller said it is too early as of Monday to determine if the two threats are connected.