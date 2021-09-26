Police chase through two cities leads to arrest

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va.) — A police chase that ended with the arrest of Zachary Cross from Bristol Tenn., blew through two cities Sunday evening.

According to Lt. McCoy from the Bristol Va. Police Department, the BVPD received a “be on lookout (BOLO)” for a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle was a tan or golden older model of a Ford Ranger.

On Sunday, a police officer responded to a call of a vehicle matching the description of the stolen truck. He caught up with the car on Interstate 81 and followed it to exit 14 where the Virginia State Police and Washington County Va. Sheriffs’ office took over the pursuit.

The suspect got off on exit 14, drove through Abingdon and came out on Porterfield Highway. After the suspect started driving north in the southbound lane, he turned off onto an off-pavement road on route 19.

At that point, the suspect got out of the car and the pursuit continued on foot.

Officers caught up with Cross, and he was apprehended by law enforcement.

Cross is charged with felony eluding, schedule I drug possession, schedule II drug possession and reckless driving.

Cross is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.