Police chase ends with car crashing into Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A black Honda Accord crashed into a residence on Cash Hollow Road, ending a chase by Johnson City police.

Johnson City police attempted to stop the car that allegedly left the scene of a reported burglary.

Tameka Hamilton, 34, was driving the car that wrecked. She was taken into custody by officers, and transported to Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries she claimed she sustained in the crash.

Nobody inside the home at the time was injured in the crash.

The 31-year-old passenger of the vehicle was also uninjured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conclude its investigation following the results of the toxicology test.

JCPD will issue charges related to the chase. Officers are continuing to investigate the reported burglary.

