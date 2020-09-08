Police: Bristol, TN man arrested after hitting passing vehicles with metal pipe, assaulting woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault after allegedly using a metal pipe to hit passing vehicles and assault a woman.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Thomas Cousineau, 50, was arrested on Monday after officers were called to the intersection of South Roan Street and Water Street around 1:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Cousineau on top of a woman who was engaged in a struggle with him in the parking lot of the John Sevier Center.

The release says an investigation found Cousineau had been walking in the middle of South Roan Street, hitting passing vehicles with a three-foot metal pipe.

JCPD reports Cousineau then assaulted the woman with the pipe.

The woman was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries, according to the release.

Four vehicles had been damaged by Cousineau, according to JCPD.

Cousineau was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $125,000 bond.

He has a preliminary court appearance set for Tuesday afternoon in Washington County Sessions Court.