Police: Bristol, Tenn. man arrested for firing shots as crew mowed his yard

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police say he fired shots while a city work crew was mowing his yard.

Bristol, Tennessee police arrested Greg Hensley and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

According to the police department, officers responded around noon Tuesday to a report of shots fired from the residence at 1616 Maryland Avenue.

“The grass at the residence appeared not to have been cut since the beginning of the mowing season, and a crew, hired by the City, was there to cut the grass,” the police department said in a release.

After workers began to mow, one reported hearing gunshots coming from the home and believed the shots were being fired out of a window and in his direction. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots.

Officers responded and set up a perimeter around the home. The police department says after officers attempted to contact Hensley by phone and by public address system, he came out of the residence about 45 minutes later and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The police department says additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.