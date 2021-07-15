Police: Both Kingsport apartment complex shooting suspects in custody after second man turns himself in

Photos: Woodbury (left) and Thompson (right), courtesy of the Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A second man charged in a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Kingsport apartment complex has turned himself in to authorities.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Darius Woodbury turned himself in to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night.

The release states Woodbury was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As of Thursday morning, Woodbury remains in the Sullivan County Jail.

The other suspect, Curtis Thompson turned himself in to Kingsport police on Tuesday morning. Thompson was charged with felony reckless endangerment.

Their charges come from a shooting at Miller Village Apartments on the evening of July 5, according to KPD. Police report Woodbury and Thompson, who knew one another prior to the incident, exchanged gunfire. Thompson was shot in the leg and received a non-life threatening injury.

Police state a stray bullet shattered a window and entered an apartment during the shooting, but no other people were injured.

The shooting is still under investigation. KPD reports no further details can be released as of Thursday.