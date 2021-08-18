Police: Boone, N.C. high school locked down after hoax threat similar to Volunteer High

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Authorities say Watauga High School was locked down Wednesday after receiving a hoax threat.

According to Boone police, someone claiming to be a distraught child called 911 and said they were at the high school and going to harm others.

The school was placed on lockdown and police searched the property, but no threats or suspects were found. The lockdown was lifted and students were released around 4 p.m.

Boone police said the incident was “very similar” to the incident that led to a lockdown at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, Tennessee last week.

“Prior to today’s incident, information was received by the Boone Police Department and our law enforcement partners indicating there was the possibility of a hoax or ‘swatting’ call happening in Boone,” the police department said in a release. “Included within this information was nearly identical language as was used during today’s call.”

Boone police say local investigators will be working with state and federal authorities to identify and prosecute the person behind the hoax threat.