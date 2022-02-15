KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bomb threat at the Kingsport Justice Center Tuesday morning led to evacuations as teams work to determine the source and credibility of the threat.

According to a spokesperson with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), the temporary evacuation at 200 Shelby St. is “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Kingsport Justice Center has been evacuated this morning after a bomb threat. @KingsportPD is investigating. More soon from @WJHL11 . — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) February 15, 2022

The Kingsport Justice Center houses the KPD, along with branch offices for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the City Jail, Kingsport Juvenile Court and Sullivan County General Sessions Court Divisions II and III.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them on-air and online at WJHL.com.