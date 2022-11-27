NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found.

According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing.

According to the Norton Police Department, 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins, of Clintwood, Virginia visited a patient at the Norton Community Hospital on Nov. 13. He was last seen leaving the hospital that night.

No further details were released at this time.