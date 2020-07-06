LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Police: Body found after pedestrian hit by train in Bristol, Tenn.

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to officials with Bristol, Tennessee, a pedestrian was hit by a train near Weaver Pike and Vance Tank Road early Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., the Bristol Tennessee Police Department was dispatched to the scene.

Deputies found the body of a pedestrian 200 yards south of Weaver Pike, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Norfolk Southern Railroad Police responded to the scene as well.

The identity of the pedestrian is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss