Police: Body found after pedestrian hit by train in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to officials with Bristol, Tennessee, a pedestrian was hit by a train near Weaver Pike and Vance Tank Road early Monday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., the Bristol Tennessee Police Department was dispatched to the scene.

Deputies found the body of a pedestrian 200 yards south of Weaver Pike, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Norfolk Southern Railroad Police responded to the scene as well.

The identity of the pedestrian is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.