BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bicyclist was killed after police report he was struck by a train in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD), officers were called to the area of Hazelwood Street and Delaware Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on March 28.

Police report finding the body of Jeremy D. Hall, 34. Hall was reportedly hit while riding a bicycle on the railroad tracks.

The BTPD stated in a release that Hall appears to have been wearing headphones when he was struck from behind as the train reversed on the tracks.

An investigation by the BTPD found there was no evidence of foul play. An investigator with Norfolk Southern also responded to the scene, the release states.

Hall’s body was sent to Johnson City for an autopsy. As of Thursday, Hall’s death remains under investigation pending the autopsy results.