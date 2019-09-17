UPDATE: Missing Kingsport teen found safe

UPDATE: The Kingsport Police Department says 14-year-old Samantha Garcia, who was reported missing Sunday, has been found safe.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are trying to locate a missing teenager from Kingsport.

The Kingsport Police Department says 14-year-old Samantha Michelle Garcia was reported missing on Sunday.

Police do not suspect foul play, but say there is reason to be concerned for her safety due to her age and other factors.

Garcia is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 117 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black pants with ripped knees.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.

