Police asking for help finding missing 17-year-old in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 17-year-old Jose A. Mayse.

Mayse was last seen six weeks ago, he was reported missing on November 5.

While there is no known reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to his minor age, detectives are making every possible effort in an attempt to locate him, a KPD release detailed.

According to police Mayse is 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 85lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available HERE.