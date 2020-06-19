1  of  2
Police: Abingdon man charged with attempted capital murder after deputy injured in traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- An Abingdon, Virginia man is facing several charges after a deputy was injured in a traffic stop.

According to authorities with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office Justin Compton was arrested following the incident that took place on June 17 on Corona Street in Bristol, Virginia.

It was on that street where authorities reported a deputy tried to stop the SUV Compton was driving.

In that release, authorities said Compton hit a parked vehicle and, “then crashed into Deputy Loyd’s patrol car.”

Authorities said the deputy, “exited his patrol car before it was struck by the SUV Compton was driving. Loyd sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.”

Compton now faces several charges including attempted capital murder, malicious injury to a law enforcement officer, and grand larceny.

