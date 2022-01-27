Police: 6 shots fired during Kingsport drive-by shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police continue to investigate whether two separate shootings that occurred on Allen Drive and Harris Street on Tuesday are related.

A release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) revealed officers responded to the 400 block of Allen Drive at 11:26 p.m. after receiving reports that six gunshots were fired from a “white newer model SUV” before it fled the area.

Police believe the vehicle could have been a Dodge Durango.

Investigators found two Blazer 9mm shell casings in the roadway and discovered a Toyota Camry parked in front of a residence had been hit. A neighbor’s surveillance system caught the incident on camera, according to the release.

The release noted that a similar incident occurred on Harris Street just 30 to 40 minutes prior. Whether these incidents are related remains unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the KPD at 423-229-9300. Anonymous tips can be submitted by CLICKING HERE.