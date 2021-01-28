Police: $5,000 in jewelry stolen from Boone, NC hotel room

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen from an unoccupied hotel room in Boone, North Carolina.

According to a release from the High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department, the jewelry was stolen from a room at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Boone on December 31, 2020.

Police say the items had a value of about $5,000.

“The most notable items included a white polished 14kt. drop pendent with diamonds, a white gold crossover ring with diamonds, white gold ruby and sapphire necklaces,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.