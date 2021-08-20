Police: 2 charged with robbery, kidnapping after assaulting man in Bluff City home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people have been arrested and charged after they robbed and assaulted a man in his Bluff City home, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

A release from SCSO states deputies were called to a home on Sky Wa Mo Road on August 1 after a report of a robbery.

The victim told investigators that a man and woman had arrived at his home “looking for another family member” who was not home at the time. The couple reportedly asked if they could use the victim’s phone, and he allowed them inside and directed them to sit on the couch until he got his phone.

“As the victim was retrieving his phone from another room, he was struck in the back of the head with a

candy dish lid by the male suspect,” the release states.

SCSO reports the male suspect, later identified as Brandon Buttars, told the victim he wanted money and guns. While the victim was on the floor, the woman, later identified as Winter Guy, reportedly took items from the home and ran outside.

Buttars allegedly hit the victim on the head again with a different object before leaving.

Buttars, 24, of Watauga, Tennessee, and Guy, 26, of Jonesborough, were identified following an investigation. They were both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

As of Friday, Buttars is being held in the Carter County Jail on unrelated charges. Guy is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.