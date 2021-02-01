Police: 2 arrested at Johnson City hotel found with weapons, methamphetamine

Photo: Alma Cradic Bowers (left) and Barry Jones (right). Courtesy of Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people in possession of firearms and methamphetamine were arrested Sunday, January 31 at a Johnson City hotel.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers were informed that Barry Jones, of Johnson City, was at the hotel. Jones had a warrant for his arrest.

JCPD reports officers responded to the Quality Inn around 12:16 a.m. and found Jones with Alma Cradic Bowers in Room 411.

The release states that a records check found that Cradic Bowers had an active warrant for her arrest out of Gate City, Virginia.

Officers report finding drug paraphernalia, a white crystal substance and two firearms, one of which was reported stolen, inside the hotel room.

Both Jones and Cradic Bowers were placed under arrest at the hotel and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Jones was charged with felon in possession of a handgun, possession of stolen property, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine for resale.

Cradic Bowers is being held at the detention center until a bond hearing. Jones was placed on a $22,000 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.