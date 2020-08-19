Point Broadband experiencing ‘widespread outages’ impacting Washington Co., Va. 911 dispatch center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Point Broadband Services are experiencing “widespread outages and disruptions in service” across Washington County, Virginia, according to a release.

That release read in part, “Point Broadband is experiencing widespread outages and disruptions in service across Washington County. This includes service for calls coming into the Washington County, VA 911 Dispatch center. It is requested that citizens do not call 911 unless there is an emergency. A timeframe for restored service is undetermined at this time.”

No further information was immediately available.

